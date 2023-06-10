ZEE Sites

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Make Grand Entry At The Premiere Of The Film – Watch Video

Gadar 2 has created a lot of buzz even before it's release. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel aka Tara and Sakeena made a grand entry at the premioere of Gadar 2 amid all the dhol and nagadas being played. Watch video.

Published: June 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST

By Video Desk

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel aka Tara and Sakeena made a grand entry at the premioere of Gadar 2 amid all the dhol and nagadas being played. Sunny looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans. On the other han, Ameesha Patel looked stunning in a deep neck maroon gown. Watch their grand entry here.

