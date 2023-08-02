Home

Gadar 2 To Raazi: Bollywood Movies That Are Based On Indo-Pak Relations, A Must Watch | Check Out Video

Not just Gadar 2 but, there are several films that Bollywood has made which are based on India Pakistan relations.. So ahead of Gadar 2's release, here are some must watch films that are based on the Indo-Pak relationship. Watch list in the video.

Gadar 2 news: Gadar 2 is all set to hit theatres on 11th of August. The film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha and features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war. Not just Gadar 2 but, there are several films that Bollywood has made which are based on India Pakistan relations. So ahead of Gadar 2’s release, here are some must watch films that are based on the Indo-Pak relationship. Watch video.

