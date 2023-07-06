Home

Video Gallery

Gadar 2: Udit Narayan Sings LIVE Udd Ja Kaale Kanwan, Watch The Unplugged Version

During the press conference of Gadar 2, Udit Narayan revealed that it was a great challenge for him to sing his own song once again. The singer also sung the sung live. Watch the unplugged version of the song in the video.

Gadar 2: Udit Narayan has sung several hit songs in the last 40 years. Now after 22 years, Udit Narayan has sung the song ‘Udja Kale Kava’ from ‘Gadar’ in a different style in ‘Gadar 2’. During the press conference of Gadar 2, Udit Narayan revealed that it was a great challenge for him to sing his own song once again. The talented singer even sung the song in front of everyone during the press conference. His mesmerizing voice has captured the hearts of millions. Watch him singing live in the video.

