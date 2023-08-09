Home

Gandhi Nagar Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plywood Shop In Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market; Operation To Douse Fire Underway – Watch Video

As many as 11 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No reports of casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as of now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the police

Gandhi Nagar Fire: A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market early in the morning on August 9. As many as 11 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No reports of casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as of now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the police. Further details are awaited.

