Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is back with a bang with his new film Dehati Disco. He talks about the concept of the movie which is not only based on dancing, but also depicts the relationship between a son and his father. He discusses Indian vs. Western dancing culture, which is a topic that is rarely discussed. He says how people are inclining towards western dance these days and how traditional dance is taking a step back. Ganesh Acharya also speaks about his close friend Remo D'Souza's cameo in this film. He is quite happy that he is apart of this film and also express how close their bond is.

Watch the full interview: