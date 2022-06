Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is back with a bang with a new film Dehati Disco. He talks about the concept of the movie which is not only based on dancing, but also depicts the relationship between a son and his father. Ganesh Acharya also speaks about his close friend Remo D’Souza’s cameo in this film. He is quite happy that he is apart of this film and also express how close their bond is.Also Read - Ganesh Acharya Talks About Indian Vs Western Dance | Exclusive