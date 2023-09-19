Home

Ganesh Chathurthi 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Other Politicians Welcome Lord Ganesha

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,NCP President Jayant Patil and CM Eknath Shinde, along with their family, brought Ganpati Bappa to their residence with joy and gaiety.

