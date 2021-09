Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Mumbai Celebrity Celebration: Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Every year ganesh chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm. From actress Shilpa Shetty to Sonu Sood, celebrities spotted either taking Lord Ganpati’s Idol home or celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Important Vastu Rules to Follow While Placing Your Ganesha | Watch Video