Lord Ganesha is the God of happiness, success, joy, and prosperity. The Ganpati murti is considered as the guardian and that is the reason we always worship him before commencing something fresh in our being. To remove all impediments from your life and entice wealth and good health, one should follow certain simple Vastu rules. According to Vastu the right place to place the Ganesh idol in the north and northeast and the west, try and face the idol faces the north direction since this is where Lord Shiva resides. Watch video to find out more vastu tips for ganesha Idol placement.