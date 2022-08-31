Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi people bring Ganesh idols at home. During this auspicious festival, people believe worshiping Ganesha and chanting the Ganpati mantra will enhance spirituality. This is also believed that chanting this mantra will help in business and job growth. In this video, Astrologer Shiromani Sachin will tell you about mantras that will help you grow your business, how should you chant them and how many times you should chant them. Watch video.Also Read - May His Force Be With You: Anand Mahindra Makes Star War Reference While Wishing Ganesh Chaturthi | Watch

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Craving For Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad? Here’s How You Can Get It Online