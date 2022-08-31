Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day-long Ganesh Mahotsav is marked with utmost joy and fervour, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to their house and pray for the well-being and prosperity of the family. Wishes are pouring in from all corners to mark the festivities. Bollywood celebrities have also joined in by sharing the warmest greetings on the auspicious occasion. From Kartik Aryan to Arpita Khan Sharma everyone is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion. In this video, we are going to tell you about Bollywood celebs to TV celebs who are welcoming Bappa to their home in ravishing style. Take a look at their outfit and tell us whose outfits you liked the most.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Ganpati Sculpture With 3,425 Sand Ladoos. Watch Video

Written by- Ananya