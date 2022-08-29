Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: As Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner, Ganpati temple decorations have started in full swing . Ganesha idols are being adorned with gold and silver jwelleries. With all the ongoing preparations to welcome Bappa, Ganpati Mandals are rushing to have insurance cover for the festival. Yes, you heard that right. A lot of you wouldn’t be knowing this but pandals also get insured. Well, in this video we will explain what pandal insurance is, why pandals get insurance and which Ganpati pandals have got insurance cover for the festival.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Imposes Meat Ban on August 31 in Bengaluru. Read Full Circular Here