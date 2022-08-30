In this video astrologer Shiromani Sachin has explained which Ganesha murti should be brought at home during Ganesh Chaturthi and where it should be placed. Ganesh Murti should be brought during Subh Muhurat, Amrit, Labh or Shubh Choghadiya. Ganesh Murti can also be brough during Pradosh Kaal and Abhijeet Muhurat. Deep Red Colour Ganesh Murti Should be Brought and placed in East direction. Offer Modak to bappa during Puja. Chant ‘om gan ganpataye namah’ 108 times. Perform Bhagwaan Ganesh aarti thrice a day.