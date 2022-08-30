Want Ganpati Bappa’s blessings? Astrology guru Shiromani Sachin has explained in this video which mistakes should not be made and what remedies should be done to make Bappa happy. Avoid using vengeful things in the house and do not insult the elders in the house. Wear clean clothes while offering prayers of Ganpati Bappa. Offer a garland of red hibiscus flowers to Lord Ganesh during puja.