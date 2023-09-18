Home

Video Gallery

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-3 built in Kolkata

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-3 built in Kolkata

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, a Pandal themed on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has been installed in Kolkata. With this, the preparations to celebrate the ten-day festival are in full swing in the area.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-3 built in Kolkata

Trending Now

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, a Pandal themed on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has been installed in Kolkata. With this, the preparations to celebrate the ten-day festival are in full swing in the area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.