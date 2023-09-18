By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-3 built in Kolkata
Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, a Pandal themed on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has been installed in Kolkata. With this, the preparations to celebrate the ten-day festival are in full swing in the area.
