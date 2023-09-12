Home

Video Gallery

Gangayaan-1: After success Of ‘Chandrayaan-3’And ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO Sets Eyes On ‘Gaganyaan-1’ Mission – Watch Video

Gangayaan-1: After success Of ‘Chandrayaan-3’And ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO Sets Eyes On ‘Gaganyaan-1’ Mission – Watch Video

With never rest attitude, ISRO is continuing to show its prowess in the space sector. For the ‘Gaganyaan-1’, a team of more than 120 Engineers and technicians manufactured the component for the Mission.

Gangayaan-1: After the historic success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ and ‘Aditya-L1’ Missions, ISRO continuing its space odyssey and is all set to launch the ‘Gaganyaan-1’ project. CTTC Bhubaneswar has almost completed the manufacturing of Precision tools and components for the project. CTTC Bhubaneswar also manufactured a large number of Precision tools and components for the ‘Chandrayaan-3’.With never rest attitude, ISRO is continuing to show its prowess in the space sector. For the ‘Gaganyaan-1’, a team of more than 120 Engineers and technicians manufactured the component for the Mission.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.