Gangayaan-1: After success Of ‘Chandrayaan-3’And ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO Sets Eyes On ‘Gaganyaan-1’ Mission – Watch Video
Gangayaan-1: After the historic success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ and ‘Aditya-L1’ Missions, ISRO continuing its space odyssey and is all set to launch the ‘Gaganyaan-1’ project. CTTC Bhubaneswar has almost completed the manufacturing of Precision tools and components for the project. CTTC Bhubaneswar also manufactured a large number of Precision tools and components for the ‘Chandrayaan-3’.With never rest attitude, ISRO is continuing to show its prowess in the space sector. For the ‘Gaganyaan-1’, a team of more than 120 Engineers and technicians manufactured the component for the Mission.
