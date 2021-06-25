Interesting Insights from Richa Chaddha Interview: Indian Actress Richa Chadha works in Hindi films and is best known for her work in Fukrey series. She has acted in many films as supporting roles but her major breakthrough was her supporting role in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur which also earned her a Filmfare award. In this Interview, Richa Chadha reveals about her wedding plans with Ali Fazal, Fukey 3, Inside Edge 3 and many more. Watch interview to know it all. Also Read - Are You a Fan of Classic English Films? Here’s a List of Top 5 Classic Movies to Watch On Netflix India