Gangster Atiq Ahmed, his brother shot dead on camera, 3 shooters nabbed | Watch
Gangster Atiq Ahmed,his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj. He and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test. The former MP was killed hours after his son Asad Ahmed's last rite. All three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police.
Gangster Atiq Ahmed,his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj. He and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test. The former MP was killed hours after his son Asad Ahmed’s last rite. All three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police.
Also Read:
- Atiq Ahmed, Brother Shot Dead In Prayagraj | 5 Quick Facts To Sum Up Tonight’s Shocking Incident
- Gangster Atiq Ahmed Killed: Moment Atiq and His Brother Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead In Presence of Police | WATCH
- Uttar Pradesh: Jail Officials Suspended; Atiq Ahmad Shifted to Bareilly Prison Following Realtor's Complaint of Assault
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.