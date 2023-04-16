Home

Gangster Atiq Ahmed, his brother shot dead on camera, 3 shooters nabbed | Watch

Gangster Atiq Ahmed,his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj. He and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test. The former MP was killed hours after his son Asad Ahmed's last rite. All three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police.

