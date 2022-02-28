Fire, poetry and experience that’s what sums up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece Gangubai Kathiawadi. Right from the stellar performances of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari to the eye catching frames. Gangubai is something you cannot miss. Here’s our full video review of what works and what not in Gangubai Kathiawadi.