Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review Video:
Fire, poetry and experience that’s what sums up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece Gangubai Kathiawadi. Right from the stellar performances of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari to the eye catching frames. Gangubai is something you cannot miss. Here’s our full video review of what works and what not in Gangubai Kathiawadi.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 3: Alia Bhatt’s Film Gets 35% Jump on Opening Weekend, to Revive Bollywood Business Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Gets a Huge Jump on Saturday - Check Detailed Collection Report Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Alia Bhatt's Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says, 'Words Aren't Enough'