Ganpati Celebration: 90’s Divas gracing Ambani’s Ganpati Bash

In Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebration, many stars of TV, Bollywood and South also came to see Bappa. However, it was becoming impossible to keep people’s eyes off some of the Bollywood actresses of the 90s. From actress Rekha to Karishma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla. Famous 90s actress Rekha is looking very beautiful as always in dark maroon colored Kanjeevaram silk saree and matching blouse. Actress Karishma Kapoor also looks very lovely in red kurta-sharara set. Hema Malini is also wreaking havoc in yellow and red color saree

