Ganpati Celebration: Bollywood Stars Gather At Ambani’s

A number of people from the film industry and cricket players attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that the Ambanis threw at their residence, Antilia. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family arrived at Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai, “Antilia,” to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet while walking hand in hand and dressed traditionally.In addition to his family, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Ambanis.

