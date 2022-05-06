Top Waterproof Smartwatches: If you are a swimmer and a fitness freak then you must be thinking to buy a new waterproof smartwatch that is loaded with all cool and latest features. Well, companies like Samsung, Apple Garmin, Tomtom and Fitbit keeps launching latest and trendy smartwatches. However, sometimes, the watches don’t live up to their expectations and disappoint us. So we listed down top 5 waterproof smartwatches that will help you run, cycle swim and workout by keeping a track on how well are you doing. Watch full list in this video.Also Read - Tutorial: Simple Tips To Secure Wi-Fi Connection, Step By Step Explanation - Watch Video