Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Grand Baby Shower, Mom To Be Radiates Pregnancy Glow | Watch Video

Gauahar Khan baby shower: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s baby shower on April 30 was a heartwarming celebration of the couple’s upcoming parenthood. The event, attended by their close friends and family members, including Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, and his wife Natalie Di Luccio, was a beautiful display of love, laughter, and excitement for the arrival of the new member of the family. Gauahar, who is in her third trimester, looked absolutely radiant and glowing, and her pregnancy glow was the highlight of the event. The gathering was a perfect opportunity for the expectant mother to share some useful tips about motherhood with her friend Pankhuri, who is also expecting her first child. The baby shower was a celebration of the joy and anticipation of what’s to come for the couple, and the love and support of their friends and family.