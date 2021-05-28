Gaurav Bidhuri is a Bronze Medal recipient in the 2017 World Boxing Championships, becoming only the 4th ever Indian to achieve the feat. He had a career-best ranking of 11th in the AIBA World Rankings under the Bantamweight division and he has been nominated twice for the country’s second most prestigious Sports award, the Arjuna Award. Also Read - T20 World Cup Set for UAE Shift, BCCI To Remain Hosts

In an interview with India.com, he spoke about keeping himself in the best possible shape during the Pandemic, his rant about the Delhi government not providing proper assistance to their athletes during this time of distress, the "unfair" system of the selection committee which is prevalent while choosing boxers for major tournaments. He has also given his personal opinion on Sushil Kumar's alleged role in the Chhatrasal murder, his personal role as a motivational speaker and future plans to compete in the World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth and the 2024 Olympics.