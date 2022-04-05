Anupamaa prequel: One of the most popular daily soap of Star Plus that maintained a top position in the TRP list, Anupamaa has ben audience’s favorite. The plot of the show and interesting twists and turns have definitely kept the audience hooked to their Tv screens. Now, there are reports which suggests that the prequel of Anupamaa is all set to be aired on Tv. Even the makers have started to shoot for the prequel of the serial. Rupai Ganguly even shared the introductory teaser of the same on her Instagram account. The prequel will showcase Anupamaa and Vanraj’s married life after 10 years. But, there’s a sad news for all the Anupamaa fans out there. The prequel won’t be featuring a few characters from the daily soap including your very favorite Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. Watch video to know who these characters are.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: Users Can Now Play Audio Messages While Reading Other Chats And Pause Recording, Checkout Details