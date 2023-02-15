Home

Video Gallery

Gauri Khan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Other B-town Celebs Spotted In The City | Watch Video

Gauri Khan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Other B-town Celebs Spotted In The City | Watch Video

Gauri Khan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Other B-town Celebs Spotted In The City | Watch Video

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a light brown bodycon dress that highlighted her curves perfectly. The dress had a deep neckline that showed off her toned body, and the tight fit accentuated her figure even more. She was wearing sleepers as it was her casual salon look. Tejasswi Prakash’s love bite was visible on her neck, and the actress felt a lil bit awkward after seeing the paps. Gauri Khan, Shamita Shetty and many other celebs were also spotted around the city.