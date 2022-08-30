Gautam Adani World’s 3rd Richest: Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond, has become the world’s 3rd richest person. It’s the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In fact, fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani and China’s Jack Ma never made it that far. With a $137.4 billion fortune, Mr Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault. Mr Adani has ventures in coal, ports, data centres, cement, media and alumina. The group now owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, city-gas distributor and coal miner. Reports claim, Mr Adani has added $60.9 billion to his fortune in 2022 alone, five times more than anyone else. He first overtook Mr Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire in April. In this video, we have shared all about Gautam Adani’s business and his networth.Also Read - 'No Adani Group Company Ever Defaulted In Any Debt Payment', Says The Group