Gautam Gambhir Comes Back To Kolkata Knight Riders?

KKR’s former skipper has made a comback to the franchise as a mentor. KKR has won two IPL titles under his captaincy in 2012 & 2014 edition. Earlier Gambhir was Mentor of Lucknow Super Giants and led his team to playoffs in there very first season. The former cricketer was involved with LSG for two years since the franchise’s debut in the IPL. KKR has now formally announced Gambhir’s return to the team moments after the former batter announced his departure from the LSG. Gambhir expressed his pleasure on returing to KKR on Social media as he wrote “I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR “. Notibaly he also thanked LSG franchise and wishe them good luck for 5the future. Now it would be interesting to see how he mentors KKR in the upcoming season.