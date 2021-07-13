Popular TV actor Gautam Rode will play an NSG commando in soon-to-release OTT film, State Of Siege: Temple Attack. The film directed by Ken Ghosh is based on the Akshardham temple attack of September 24, 2002, when a terrorist attack at the temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege. In exclusive conversation with India.com, Gautam Rode talks about the movie Temple Attack, music video with wife Pankhuri Awasthy and more.