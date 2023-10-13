Home

Video Gallery

Gaza bombardment continues into 7th day as Israel ground offensive looms

Gaza bombardment continues into 7th day as Israel ground offensive looms

Explosions flared around Gaza in the early hours of October 13 morning, as Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave ...

Explosions flared around Gaza in the early hours of October 13 morning, as Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave continued into its seventh day, killing more than 1,500 people including hundreds of children, local health authorities say

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.