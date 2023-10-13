Top Trending Videos

Gaza bombardment continues into 7th day as Israel ground offensive looms

Explosions flared around Gaza in the early hours of October 13 morning, as Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave ...

Updated: October 13, 2023 1:54 PM IST

By Video Desk

Explosions flared around Gaza in the early hours of October 13 morning, as Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave continued into its seventh day, killing more than 1,500 people including hundreds of children, local health authorities say

