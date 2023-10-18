Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Gazans look for loved ones under debris as Israeli bombardment continues | Israel-Hamas War

Gazans look for loved ones under debris as Israeli bombardment continues | Israel-Hamas War

Palestinians searched through rubble on Wednesday (October 18) in an effort to rescue those trapped under a destroyed building following ...

Updated: October 18, 2023 7:32 PM IST

By Video Desk

Palestinians searched through rubble on Wednesday (October 18) in an effort to rescue those trapped under a destroyed building following an explosion in Gaza City. Bodies were carried away from the scene as the search operation continued.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.