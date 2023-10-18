Home

Gazans look for loved ones under debris as Israeli bombardment continues | Israel-Hamas War

Palestinians searched through rubble on Wednesday (October 18) in an effort to rescue those trapped under a destroyed building following ...

Palestinians searched through rubble on Wednesday (October 18) in an effort to rescue those trapped under a destroyed building following an explosion in Gaza City. Bodies were carried away from the scene as the search operation continued.

