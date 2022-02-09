Gehraiyaan video interview: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday this week. Right before the release of their film, the team spoke to india.com in a virtual interview and spilt the beans on how it’s quite close to their hearts.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Steps Out in Denim Corset and Oversized Denim Trousers Worth Rs 23K: Yay or Nay?

For Shakun Batra, who has directed Gehraiyaan, it's a film that depicts the complexity of relationships and emotions that drive a bonding. Earlier, he tried to explore the same set of emotions amid a dysfunctional family when he made Kapoor & Sons. Now, with Gehraiyaan, he starts a conversation around infidelity and yet doesn't put it into a conventional mode of right or wrong. For Ananya, who plays Tia Khanna in the film, this is one platform where she could actually have a chance to portray a certain sense of maturity as an actor. For Dhairya, this is like a dream film where he's getting to share screen space with so many stars and at the same time, portraying a character that is relatable.

Watch this interview to know what Gehraiyaan really is and how it attempts to entertain the audience. Don't miss the rapid-fire round: