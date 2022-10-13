The lucky stone of the Taurus zodiac sign natives is emerald as the ruling planet of this zodiac sign in Venus. This lucky stone can influence the complete personality and life of the Taurus natives and help them transform their energies for betterment in all spheres of life. The specific colour and crystalline nature of this gemstone helps harvest the energies of the planet Venus and bestow prosperity and luck on the life of the Taurus native. Emerald symbolizes love and wisdom. The power and beauty of the rays of this stone instils divine qualities in the Taurus natives.Also Read - Astro Tips: This Gemstone Can Work As Magic For Aries, Will Boost Career And Wealth | Watch Video

