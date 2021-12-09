CDS Bipin Rawat was born on 16th March 1958. He was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand in a Hindu Garhwali Rajput family.The family had been serving in the Indian Army for multiple generations.His father Laxman Singh Rawat was from Sainj village of the Pauri Garhwal district and rose to the rank of Lieutenant General.CDS Bipin Rawat Was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.His mother was from the Uttarkashi district. CDS Bipin Rawat got married in 1985 to Madhulika. His Wife Madhulika Rawat was President; Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA). She worked for the welfare of wives, children, and dependents of Army personnel.Madhulika’s father was MLA from sohagpur from Congress party during 1967 and 1972. CDS Bipin Rawat had two daughters, named Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat. Know More about CDS Bipin Rawat in this Video.