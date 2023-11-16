Home

Gen VK Singh (Retd) explains rescue plan of trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Rescue operations continued for the fifth day in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on November 16. Meanwhile, Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the under-construction tunnel. He assured that the all the efforts are being made to rescue the labourers, “All the agencies are putting effort into this” he added. A part of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed trapping 40 labourers on November 12.

Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) said, “Our people are trapped in the space of 2 km. In this gap, there is light, and we are sending food and water… Our priority is to rescue them sooner. Efforts are being made for this… All the agencies are putting effort into this… A new machine is working, whose power and speed are better than the old machine. Our effort is to complete this rescue operation in 2–3 days… We are also taking the help of international experts as well… I talked with them, and their morale is high. They know that the government is working to rescue them…”