Geranium Oil Can Heal Wounds And Fight Off Bacterial Infections, Know The Benefits Of This Oil| Watch Video

Benefits of Geranium oil: Geranium essential oil is derived by steam distillation of the leaves of Pelargonium graveolens, a plant species native to South Africa. According to folklore, it was used for a wide range of health conditions. Geranium oil is grown in many regions, including Europe and Asia. There are many varieties and strains of pink flowers with a fresh, floral fragrance. Each variety differs in scent, but is near-identical in terms of composition, benefits, and uses. Geranium oil is widely used as an ingredient in perfumes and cosmetics. The essential oil is also used in aromatherapy to treat a number of health conditions. In aromatherapy, essential oils are inhaled using a diffuser, or diluted with carrier oils and applied to the skin for soothing benefits.

