Gionee G13 Pro launch : Gionee launched it's latest budget smartphone Gionee G13 Pro. The phone has an iPhone 13-like design and is currently available in China. The phone comes up with a 13MP primary camera, 4GB RAM and an internal storage of 128GB, 6.2 inch display and is powered by a quad-core Unisoc chipset. It runs on Huawei's proprietary Harmony OS. To find out more about the latest launch by Gionee, checkout our latest video.