  • Giriraj Singh On Rahul Gandhi: Giriraj Singh mocks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’

Updated: December 28, 2023 2:00 PM IST

By Video Desk

Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’. The Union Minister further questioned the feat Rahul Gandhi would achieve after the ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ Yatra.

