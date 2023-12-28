By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Giriraj Singh On Rahul Gandhi: Giriraj Singh mocks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’
Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’. The Union Minister further questioned the feat Rahul Gandhi would achieve after the ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ Yatra.