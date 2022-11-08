Glamping In India: Wayanad To Mashobra, Top 5 Glamping Destinations For A Luxury Vacation – Watch Video

From Mashobra to Wayanad, here's a list of top 5 glamping destination in India where you can spend a luxurious vacation. Watch video.

Glamping In India: If you want all the adventure and being-one-with-nature feeling of camping but are not particularly keen on roughing it out, then glamping aka glamorous camping is for you. Now You may wonder what Glamping is. Well, let us tell you that It is a mixture of camping with luxury and comfort. It offers fancy setups like beds with pristine linens, en-suite bathrooms, high-quality amenities amid attractive surroundings with breathtaking landscapes. In India there are several places that offers the best glamping experience that you must definitely take a trip to. Let’s look at some of the top glamping destinations in India to lure your travel addiction. Watch full list in the video.