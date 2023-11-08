Home

Glenn Maxwell Net Worth: This Is How Much The Bigshow Earns

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hailed as one of the most destructive batters in the world. Besides his destructive batting, Maxwell has the ability to change the course of the game with bowling and fielding too. It is hard to put a break once he is on song and can take the game away in a matter of few deliveries. Glenn Maxwell has a net worth of INR 98 crores in 2023. His net worth in USD (dollars) is around INR 98 Crores. The majority of his net worth or income came from cricket. The salary from Cricket Australia, IPL, Endorsements, Advertisements, Properties, and Investments- all contribute to his overall net worth.