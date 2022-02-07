Global Leader Approval List 2022: PM Narendra Modi Ranks Number One, Leaves Many Top Leaders Behind; Must Watch:
PM Modi tops Global Leader Approval List 2022. He ranks Number 1 with 72 % rating. This is the third year in a row that PM Modi topped the list with such high margin. This list was released by American research firm ‘Morning Consult Political Intelligence’. This firm tracks the approval and popularity rating across the globe. PM Modi proves to be the most popular leader in the world. PM Modi left behind prominent world leaders in global rating.Also Read - EV: India's Largest EV Station Opens in Gurugram, Charges Up To 100 Electric Cars; Must Watch Also Read - Superhero: MS Dhoni Becomes Superhero In A Graphic Novel ‘Atharva’; Must Watch Also Read - Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway, Netizens Are Thrilled; Must Watch