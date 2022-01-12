Gmail hits 10 million downloads : Gmail recently became the fourth app to cross 10 million downloads on Android. The app launched in 2004 and has been popular since then. Over the time, it has added all latest and cool features and has been really helpful to students and professionals. The other three apps that achieved this milestone are YouTube, Google Maps and Google Ply Service app. Checkout this video to more in detail.Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro To Be Launched In India Soon, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price; Tech Reveal