What is circuit training? Are you looking for a full body workout which gives you speedy result? Well, you must go for Circuit training method. This exercise is a combination of cardio and strength training exercises, for an efficient exercise. This exercise has been trending among fitness freaks because of it's visible results. Circuit training has multiple health benefits which includes improving heart health, improves muscle endurance, weigh loss, increases strength and muscle growth and is time efficient. In the first episode of Go For It, our host Mini Dewan will take us to Equilibrium Pro Gym to give us all an experience of Circuit training. Watch our first episode of Go For It.