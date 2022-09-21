Gokarna Tourism Video: Just three hours away from Goa is located the beautiful Gokarna. It is a toned down version of Goa. Gokarna has several cool things to offer just like Goa. The place is full of beaches, gorgeous waterfalls, and historic monuments. The thriving tourist destination is full of splendid monuments, glittering places and picturesque landscape. It is less crowded and less cheaper than Goa. Watch video to know more about this beautiful place.Also Read - Kalinjar Fort: Planning A Trip To Bundelkhand? Do Take A Trip To Lord Shiva's Abode Kalinjar Fort - Watch Video