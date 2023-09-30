Home

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra exudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games

Ace javelin thrower and Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra while commenting on the 19th Asian Games on September 30 said that he is feeling good and that there is a positive atmosphere in China’s Hangzhou. He added that his final is on October 4. He said, “I am feeling good. There is a positive atmosphere here. Last time I won the gold medal in the Asian Games. This time too I am participating. My final is on 4th (October).”

