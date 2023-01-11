Home

Golden Globe Award 2023: RRR’s Song ‘Natu- Natu’ Wins The Game, India Gets the title of Golden Globe Award | Watch Video

Golden Globe Award 2023: The song Natu-Natu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has won the Golden Globe Award. In this program organized in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the song Natu-Natu of RRR film has been given the title of Best Original Song. Films from all over the world are participating in the Golden Globe Awards. The film’s actors Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt have expressed happiness over RRR film’s song getting the award for Best Original Song. Along with this, let us tell you that RRR is also nominated for Oscar and on top of that the Golden Globe Award is like icing on the cake for them.