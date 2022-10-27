Gond Katira Benefits: Gond Katira is a magical ingredient that you can easily find in your kitchen. It is an odorless, tasteless, and a water-soluble mixture obtained from the sap of the plant and then dried. Gond Katrira is a dissolvable gum that is mixed with lemonades or milkshakes to curb heat off and avoid heatstroke. It comes from a shrub, which is mostly found in the Middle East. Because of its medicinal properties it has got multiple health benefits. In this video, we have listed down top 5 health benefits of the wonder herb Gond Katira. Watch videoAlso Read - Foods For Lungs: Air Pollution on Rise, These Foods Will Help You Breathe Better - Watch Video