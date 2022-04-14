A sweet incident took place at police station. This adorable video has gone viral on social media. This story started with is disgusting fight but ended with a sweet smile. This video was shared on Twitter. This incident took place in Katrabazar, Gonda, a city in UP. According to reports this elderly couple had a horrible fight which resulted the involvement of the police. Santosh Mishra, SP of Gonda police handled the situation and managed to solve the problem. At the end coupe gave sweets to each other with a smile on their faces. A compromise was made between this 75-year-old elderly couple. This video was shared by Gonda Police. This video has more than 6k views. People are parsing SP Mishra.