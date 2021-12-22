Saving Lives Of Stray Dogs By Tying Radium Belt : To save the lives of stray dogs from accidents, Meera Foundation has come forward. In winters due to fog there is low visibility due to which a lot of dogs are victimized of road accident. Keeping this in mind this organization from Jalpaiguri took the initiative to prevent their death. Meera Foundation has produced hollow radium collar belt. The belt is tied around the dog neck. This collar has radium fitted in it which glows during night. The organization will carry this for next 15 days, to save dogs.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Wearing Spider-Man Mask Asks for Movie Tickets, Cashier's Response Made Netizens Say 'Dumbest Question Ever Heard'