Top 5 films that may release on OTT : The daily spike in Covid-19 cases have hugely impacted the entertainment industry. There were top big budget films like Goodbye and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 that were suppose to see a theatrical release in 2022. But the restrictions and curbs imposed by the Government due to rising coronavirus cases will not let that happen now. So in the case these top films will now route up for an OTT release in 2022. Checkout list of top 5 films that will release on OTT this year.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz Pens A Special Thankyou Message For His Fans After His Eviction, Details Inside